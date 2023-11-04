Mesa 24.0 Improving Radeon VCE/UVD Video Encoding Quality

4 November 2023
Recently there was some tuning in Mesa Git for helping with higher quality Radeon video encoding on Linux for GPUs using Video Core Next (VCN). Similar tuning has now been back-ported for older Radeon GPUs using the VCE encode engine and UVD video decoding.

Open-source contributor David Rosca has worked on adapting the recent VCN quality improvements for VCE/UVD hardware. Plus some leaks have been fixed and other tweaking. The improvements were successfully tested on a Radeon RX 570 (Polaris) graphics card.

Radeon RX 570


The VCE video encode quality was found to be improved while slowing down the video encode process by less than 10%.

Those interested in these Radeon UVD/VCE video improvements for Mesa 24.0 can find out more on the enhancements in this merge request that is now in the mainline Git codebase.
