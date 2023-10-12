Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux
Merged this week to Mesa 23.3 are the RadeonSI Video Core Next (VCN) changes for supporting the high quality AV1 encoding mode preset. Just some basic changes were needed to the Gallium3D driver for allowing the high quality mode option.
The now-merged MR simply notes:
"Verified it works: encoding is slower and video quality slightly better."
Mesa 23.3 will be out as stable later this quarter for those after slightly higher quality AV1 encode support for Radeon graphics on this open-source driver stack alongside many other recent Mesa driver improvements especially on the Vulkan side with Radeon RADV and Intel ANV.