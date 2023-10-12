Higher Quality AV1 Video Encoding Now Available For Radeon Graphics On Linux

For those making use of GPU-accelerated AV1 video encoding with the latest AMD Radeon graphics hardware on Linux, the upcoming Mesa 23.3 release will support the high-quality AV1 preset for offering higher quality encodes.

Merged this week to Mesa 23.3 are the RadeonSI Video Core Next (VCN) changes for supporting the high quality AV1 encoding mode preset. Just some basic changes were needed to the Gallium3D driver for allowing the high quality mode option.

Radeon with VLC media player on linux


The now-merged MR simply notes:
"Verified it works: encoding is slower and video quality slightly better."

Mesa 23.3 will be out as stable later this quarter for those after slightly higher quality AV1 encode support for Radeon graphics on this open-source driver stack alongside many other recent Mesa driver improvements especially on the Vulkan side with Radeon RADV and Intel ANV.
