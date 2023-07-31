Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Mesa 23.3 Adds EGL Explicit Device Support
A patch originally authored five years ago by Red Hat's Adam Jackson was merged for exposing the EGL_EXT_explicit_device extension. Robert Foss carried the work forward and got the code merged.
The EGL explicit device extension is around allowing the game/application to specify the desired GPU in cases of multiple GPU devices natively supporting EGL. The Khronos Registry spec describes EGL_EXT_explicit_device as:
A system may support rendering with multiple devices for the same windowing system. In that case, an EGL implementation must select a default device based on the native display.
This extension allows an application to explicitly request a device to use for rendering instead of the implementation's default.
This differs from EGL_EXT_platform_device in that EGL_EXT_platform_device uses an EGLDeviceEXT instead of a native display. Thus, EGL_EXT_platform_device allows offscreen rendering to a pbuffer or FBO, but it does not require or use a windowing system, and thus does not allow pixmap or window surfaces.
Using EGL_EXT_explicit_device with EGL_MESA_platform_surfaceless is functionally identical to EGL_EXT_platform_device.
This EGL extension was originally authored by Adam Jackson along with other open-source developers Nicolai Haehnle and Daniel Stone along with Kyle Brenneman of NVIDIA's Linux graphics team.