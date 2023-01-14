Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.0-rc1 Released For Testing With Many Intel & AMD Improvements
The Mesa 23.0-rc1 announcement was simply summed up as: "There's a ton of great changes here."
As noted in the Thursday article on Phoronix, Mesa 23.0 is bringing many Radeon RX 7900 series "RDNA3" improvements, Vulkan mesh shaders by default for RADV on RDNA2 with the newest kernels, ray-tracing improvements for RADV, continued Intel DG2/Alchemist dGPU work, initial Nouveau support for RTX 30 "Ampere" GPUs, more Zink enhancements, and an assortment of other changes.
Mesa 23.0 release candidates will continue in their weekly rhythm until the official release is ready sometime either in February or March depending upon how release cycle plays out.