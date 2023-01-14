Mesa 23.0-rc1 Released For Testing With Many Intel & AMD Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 January 2023 at 06:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Following Thursday's Mesa 23.0 feature freeze / branching, Friday brought the first weekly release candidate of this new Mesa 23.0 series.

The Mesa 23.0-rc1 announcement was simply summed up as: "There's a ton of great changes here."

As noted in the Thursday article on Phoronix, Mesa 23.0 is bringing many Radeon RX 7900 series "RDNA3" improvements, Vulkan mesh shaders by default for RADV on RDNA2 with the newest kernels, ray-tracing improvements for RADV, continued Intel DG2/Alchemist dGPU work, initial Nouveau support for RTX 30 "Ampere" GPUs, more Zink enhancements, and an assortment of other changes.

Mesa 23.0 release candidates will continue in their weekly rhythm until the official release is ready sometime either in February or March depending upon how release cycle plays out.
