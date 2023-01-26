Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO
As usual with Mesa releases, most of the changes are dominated by work to the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers from Intel and AMD. There are a few notable bug fixes with Mesa 22.3.4 and then the usual assortment of random fixes.
The Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver as usual has seen a lot of fixes, including to the ACO compiler back-end. Of the more notable RADV fixes is a ray-tracing (RT) fix for dividing by the correct workgroup size. That RADV RT fix can improve build performance by around 25% and now match the AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO PLOC build speed. But this is just about the shader build speed with no believed overall RT performance change.
Over on the blue side, there is an assortment of Intel fixes, including some Gen12 graphics fixes. On the Intel side is also a Vulkan WSI Wayland fix to improve the same GPU detection due to some compositors like KDE's KWin not returning the render node. In turn this should fix a performance issue with the Intel Vulkan driver when running on the KDE Wayland session as outlined in this bug report.
There is also a wide variety of different Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan fixes. Rounding out the release are fixes for the other smaller drivers like Freedreno, Panfrost, and V3DV.
The full list of Mesa 22.3.4 changes back-ported from Git can be found via the release announcement.