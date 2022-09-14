Mesa 22.3 Lands S3TC Texture Compression Software Fallback

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 September 2022 at 06:05 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MESA --
As a follow-up to the recent article about Mesa preparing a software fallback for S3TC, that code was merged for next quarter's Mesa 22.3.

Mesa 22.3 has added an S3 Texture Compression (S3TC) software handling fallback for cases of smaller, embedded GPU hardware or drivers lacking support for that formally-patent-encumbered texture compression algorithm. In turn this handling should get S3TC-dependent games working on those drivers. This now-merged code is able to get more games running on the likes of the Raspberry Pi VC4 driver and the Arm Mali Panfrost code.

See the merge request for more details if interested in the S3TC fallback primarily for benefiting the smaller, embedded-type Mesa drivers.

Meanwhile, Erik Faye-Lund yesterday opened another merge request for LATC software fallback as "the last piece of the puzzle" for BC1-7 emulation in the Mesa state tracker.
6 Comments
Related News
Mesa Driver Improvement Will Yield Quicker Startup For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
More Zink Improvements Arrive For Mesa 22.3, Less Stuttering For RADV
Mesa 22.3 Lands New "Rusticl" OpenCL 3.0 Implementation
Radeon Vulkan Driver RADV Lands 3D Sparse Image Support
Mesa Preparing Software Fallback For S3TC Texture Compression
Radeon RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Mesh Shader Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
Distrobox 1.4 Released - Easier Container Upgrades, Local Podman Install For Steam Deck
AMD Details New Model Numbering System For 2023 Mobile Processors