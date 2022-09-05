Mesa Preparing Software Fallback For S3TC Texture Compression

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 September 2022 at 07:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa recently landed BPTC software fallback handling that is a requirement for OpenGL 4.2 support but BPTC is not natively supported by all GPU hardware, particularly on the embedded side. That software emulation support for BPTC is similar to what already has existed within Mesa for the ASTC and ETC formats too. A merge request is pending that also adds S3TC software fallback handling, which helps out some of the smaller, embedded GPU drivers too for getting more games running that are dependent on S3 Texture Compression.

S3TC had been a headache for open-source GPU drivers due to patents around S3 Texture Compression. But the patents expired a few years ago and is no longer as much of a headache as it was years ago, especially with texture compression algorithms like ASTC coming about too.

Last week Erik Faye-Lund opened up a Mesa merge request adding the S3TC software fallback handling for cases where the graphics processor and/or driver lack the native S3TC handling. This software fallback can be used for getting more games running -- where they explicitly rely on S3TC support -- on the likes of the Arm Mali Panfrost driver, Raspberry Pi VC4, and other similar drivers.


This MR has the pending code for the S3TC software fallback that will hopefully be merged in time for next quarter's Mesa 22.3.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Mesh Shader Support
Mesa's Rust OpenCL Implementation Expected To Be Merged In Coming Days
Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Begins Experimenting With AVX-512 Optimizations Ahead Of Zen 4
Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Mesa Drivers Begin Properly Identifying Arc Graphics Hardware
Mesa's Zink Adds Async Compute Pipeline Creation
Mesa CI Begins Making Use Of Mold Linker For "Substantial" Performance Improvement
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead
Fwupd 1.8.4 Supports More Hardware, Starts Allowing To Make BIOS Changes From Linux
Ubuntu Isn't Yet Onboard With GNOME's "Device Security" Screen
Canonical Continues Snap'ing Up Linux Gaming For Ubuntu
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
OBS Studio 28.0 Released With 10-Bit & HDR Video Encoding, Qt 6 Ported
NVIDIA Proprietary Driver Causes Last Minute Headache For Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS
Ubuntu Unity Becoming An Official Flavor With 22.10 Release