Matrox Announces LUMA Graphics Cards Powered By Intel Arc Graphics

28 April 2023
Matrox announced on Thursday their new graphics card series LUMA... The Matrox LUMA isn't powered by their own GPU design but rather they are now tapping Intel for their Arc Graphics discrete GPUs.

The Matrox LUMA series initially consists of a set of low-end, single-slot graphics cards: the LUMA A310, LUMA A310F, and the LUMA A380. Yes, their top-end model aligning to the Intel Arc Graphics A380.

Matrox is promoting the LUMA series for digital signage, medical imaging, control rooms, video walls, and industrial markets. All three cards are single-slot and the LUMA A310 is a low-profile, fanless model.

Matrox LUMA


The LUMA graphics cards each have four display outputs and can drive up to four [email protected] displays or up to [email protected] / [email protected] if limiting to two displays.

Those wishing to learn more about the new Matrox LUMA series powered by Intel Arc GPUs can see the new products on Matrox.com.
