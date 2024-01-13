Lutris 0.5.15 Fixes Crashes When Using Wayland With High DPI Gaming Mice

Lutris 0.5.15 has been released as the newest version of this open-source game manager that allows managing games from within Steam, GOG, various retro game console / emulator solutions, and other sources.Lutris is a great open-source game manager as well as helping users run Windows games on Linux via various Wine tweaks/configurations. Released this Saturday afternoon was Lutris 0.5.15 as the newest feature release.In the "odd bugs With Wayland" department, Lutris has addressed some crashes that occur when using Wayland with high DPI gaming mice.

Lutris 0.5.15 also brings other crash fixes, the ability is added to select / remove / stop multiple games within the Lutris window, there is now the ability to disable Wine auto-updates, a "Run Task Manager" command has been added for Wine games, and many other fixes and overall usability enhancements for this Python-written game manager.Downloads and more details on the Lutris 0.5.15 release via GitHub