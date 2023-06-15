Loongson's 3A6000 Brings Simultaneous Multi-Threading To LoongArch

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 June 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Since last month Loongson engineers have begun posting Linux patches enabling their upcoming 3A6000 series LoongArch processors under Linux. Yesterday they posted new patches and revealed that Loongson 3A6000 processors support Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT).

Similar to Intel, AMD, and POWER, Loongson 3A6000 processors will have Simultaneous Multi-Threading. This is 2-way SMT to double the number of threads / logical cores of the processors.

The new Linux patch posted by a Loongson engineer now exposes the proper topology on these LoongArch CPUs for being able to detect the two logical cores per physical core.


In the patch message it notes a 3A6000 model having four cores / eight threads, but it's not clear if that is their flagship processor model or a lower-end SKU.

It will be interesting to see how effective Loongson's SMT implementation is and ultimately how competitive or not are these 3A6000 processors considering the initial LoongArch-based 3A5000 processors are rather slow and fail to compete with recent generations of Intel and AMD processors.
Add A Comment
Related News
PCI Express 7.0 v0.3 Specification Shared With PCI-SIG Members
HP Business-Class PCs To Provide Hardware Sensors Reporting With Linux 6.5
Intel Continues Finalizing UEFI Unaccepted Memory Support For Linux
1-Wire "w1" Subsystem Seeing More Activity With Linux 6.5
System76 Teases New "Nebula" Linux Desktop/Workstation
Loongson Extending Etnaviv Driver For PCI Device Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support
JDK 21 Forked From Mainline For What Will Be The Next Java LTS Release