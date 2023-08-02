Linux Mint EDGE ISOs To Help With Running On Newer Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 August 2023 at 04:56 PM EDT. 11 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Clément Lefèbvre shared today as part of the monthly status update for the Linux Mint project that they'll be releasing an "EDGE" ISO to help in running this desktop Linux distribution on newer hardware.

Linux Mint sticks to Ubuntu Long-Term Support (LTS) series for its base and due to that cadence can at times mean a rather dated kernel that for some new hardware doesn't work out too well -- either no support, missing features, and/or subpar performance. To help those users with newer hardware and wanting to enjoy Linux Mint, the developers plan to release an EDGE ISO.

The Linux Mint EDGE ISO will feature Linux Mint with its Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base still but will be running a Linux 6.2 kernel. At the moment the HWE kernel for Ubuntu 22.04 is using Linux 5.19 -- by moving to Linux 6.2 more quickly, they can help users in new hardware support although that's still a ways behind Linux 6.4 stable.

Linux Mint with Cinnamon desktop


Linux Mint plans to release this Linux 6.2 powered EDGE ISO alongside their upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 (LMDE 6) release.

More details on the current state of Linux Mint via their monthly status update.
11 Comments
Related News
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Mageia 9-rc1 Now Available For This Long-Delayed Release
Linux Mint 21.2 Released With Cinnamon Enhancements, Other Desktop Polishing
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
Solus Linux 4.4 Released - Powered By Linux 6.3, Latest Budgie Desktop
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Steadily Improving x64 Port
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
AMD Linux Graphics No Longer Unusable For Blender Developers: 251 To 9 Seconds Speed-Up
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
GNOME Developers Working To Rethink Their Window Management Approach
Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends