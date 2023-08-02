Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Mint EDGE ISOs To Help With Running On Newer Hardware
Linux Mint sticks to Ubuntu Long-Term Support (LTS) series for its base and due to that cadence can at times mean a rather dated kernel that for some new hardware doesn't work out too well -- either no support, missing features, and/or subpar performance. To help those users with newer hardware and wanting to enjoy Linux Mint, the developers plan to release an EDGE ISO.
The Linux Mint EDGE ISO will feature Linux Mint with its Ubuntu 22.04 LTS base still but will be running a Linux 6.2 kernel. At the moment the HWE kernel for Ubuntu 22.04 is using Linux 5.19 -- by moving to Linux 6.2 more quickly, they can help users in new hardware support although that's still a ways behind Linux 6.4 stable.
Linux Mint plans to release this Linux 6.2 powered EDGE ISO alongside their upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition 6 (LMDE 6) release.
