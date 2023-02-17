Show Your Support: Like all the content at Phoronix? Consider joining Phoronix Premium this Valentine's week ♥ for a discounted rate while enjoying ad-free articles, multi-page articles on a single page, access to the site's dark mode, and other benefits while helping this site continue operations. ♥
Linux Patches Improve KVM Guest Performance For Hosts Under Memory Pressure
The new patch series is "mm/kvm: lockless accessed bit harvest" that Yu Zhao sums up as:
"This patchset RCU-protects KVM page tables and compare-and-exchanges KVM PTEs with the accessed bit set by hardware. It significantly improves the performance of guests when the host is under heavy memory pressure.
ChromeOS has been using a similar approach since mid 2021 and it was proven successful on tens of millions devices."
These Linux KVM patches deal with optimizing the guest performance when the host memory is over-committed. More comprehensive benchmarks to showcase the performance improvements of these five patches are said to be coming soon.
This new patch series is coming too late to see it for v6.3 but hopefully everything pans out and we'll be able to see this Linux KVM optimization tuning for a kernel release later in 2023.