Linux 6.8-rc1 Should Release On Schedule Tomorrow

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 January 2024 at 06:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Last weekend the Linux 6.8 merge window paused due to Linus Torvalds losing Internet connectivity and electricity. It lasted for the better part of the week but then managed to get back to work and now thankfully has been back online albeit with intermittent electrical issues following a brutal winter storm.

Fortunately this was the second week of the merge window that is far less busy than the first when a lot of new code is submitted. He's been merging in new feature pulls the back-half of this week and it looks like he'll be on track still for closing the merge window tomorrow and subsequently releasing Linux 6.8-rc1.


Linus Torvalds posted on Friday night that his power is hopefully back for good and that while hs still has to go through a handful of pull requests, "no reason to believe that I won’t close the merge window normally on Sunday."

So barring any last minute surprises, Linux 6.8-rc1 will be out tomorrow, 21 January. Linux 6.8 is a very exciting kernel version with adding the Intel Xe DRM kernel driver in its experimental form, higher clocking for Intel Meteor Lake CPUs, various new Intel and AMD platform support, Nintendo NSO controller support, a Rust toolchain upgrade, improvements to Bcachefs, and other promising performance work.
Add A Comment
Related News
LoongArch Lands Initial Rust Kernel Support For Linux 6.8
Linux 6.8 Merges Fix For Recent Performance Regression Spotted By Linus Torvalds
Linus Torvalds Gets Back To Merging New Code For Linux 6.8
DRM Driver Changes Already Begin Queuing For Linux 6.9
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
Linux 6.8 Brings More Sound Hardware Support For Intel & AMD, Including The Steam Deck
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Linux Scheduler Showing Promising Results For Gaming Performance
~5 Minutes Of Coding Yields A 6%+ Boost To Linux I/O Performance
Linux Gains An Open File Server Implementation For Tractors & Agriculture Machinery
Linus Torvalds On Linux 6.8 DRM: "Testing Is Seriously Lacking"
Git Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Beginning To Use Rust Code
Linux 6.8 Merge Window On Hiatus Due To Winter Storm
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements
The Open-Source Community Is Still Maintaining Flash Player Support In 2024