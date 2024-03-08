Linux 6.8 Squeezing In Support For A Few Newer HP HyperX Controllers

Sent in today as part of the input subsystem fixes for the current Linux 6.8 kernel cycle are adding support for several more HP HyperX gaming controllers.

The HP HyperX controllers enabled with this new patch are the HyperX Clutch Gladiate v2, HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB, HyperX Clutch (wired and wireless), and HyperX Clutch Tanto.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB


Just new device IDs are needed for the XPad driver for enabling these few new HyperX controllers. As such, it's safe for the ongoing Linux 6.8 cycle and is also marked for back-porting to existing Linux kernel stable series that are supported.

Making this HyperX controller patch even nicer is that it comes directly from an HP engineer... HP had acquired the HyperX brand from Kingston three years ago and it's great to see them contributing input driver patches to the Linux kernel. Yes, just new device IDs this time but even that is often left up to users / the community when encountering unsupported controllers as opposed to proactively being done by the vendors themselves for such gaming peripherals.

This pull request on its way to the mainline Linux kernel today enables those additional HyperX controllers. Thanks HP.
