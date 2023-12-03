Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
AMD Graphics Driver Changes Being Queuing For Linux 6.8
AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher sent out the initial set of feature updates for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers (along with a few Radeon DRM fixes) ahead of Linux 6.8. This is the first of at least another one or two pulls expected over the coming weeks.
With this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD updates there isn't anything too exciting but continued work on next-gen hardware enablement (presumably RDNA3.5 and RDNA4) with various new IP blocks seeing updates, various display updates, and different fixes throughout. There is also new 64-bit sequence number infrastructure that is preparations toward eventually enabling user-queue synchronization support but not completed for this week's pull request.
There is also XGMI and PCIe state dumping support for "Aqua Vanjarm" that is the codename for the forthcoming AMD Instinct MI300 series hardware.
amdgpu:
- Add new 64 bit sequence number infrastructure. This will ultimately be used for user queue synchronization.
- GPUVM updates
- Misc code cleanups
- RAS updates
- DCN 3.5 updates
- Rework PCIe link speed handling
- Document GPU reset types
- DMUB fixes
- eDP fixes
- NBIO 7.9 updates
- NBIO 7.11 updates
- SubVP updates
- DCN 3.1.4 fixes
- ABM fixes
- AGP aperture fix
- DCN 3.1.5 fix
- Fix some potential error path memory leaks
- Enable PCIe PMEs
- Add XGMI, PCIe state dumping for aqua vanjaram
- GFX11 golden register updates
- Misc display fixes
amdkfd:
- Migrate TLB flushing logic to amdgpu
- Trap handler fixes
- Fix restore workers handling on suspend and reset
- Fix possible memory leak in pqm_uninit()
radeon:
- Fix some possible overflows in command buffer checking
- Check for errors in ring_lock
This week's AMD pull to DRM-Next for Linux 6.8 isn't the most exciting in recent time but great to see the fixes and continued work on new hardware enablement. See this pull request for the full list of patches.