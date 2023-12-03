AMD Graphics Driver Changes Being Queuing For Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 3 December 2023 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
AMD has begun submitting "new stuff" to DRM-Next for preparations ahead of the Linux 6.8 kernel cycle in the new year.

AMDGPU maintainer Alex Deucher sent out the initial set of feature updates for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers (along with a few Radeon DRM fixes) ahead of Linux 6.8. This is the first of at least another one or two pulls expected over the coming weeks.

With this week's AMDGPU/AMDKFD updates there isn't anything too exciting but continued work on next-gen hardware enablement (presumably RDNA3.5 and RDNA4) with various new IP blocks seeing updates, various display updates, and different fixes throughout. There is also new 64-bit sequence number infrastructure that is preparations toward eventually enabling user-queue synchronization support but not completed for this week's pull request.

AMD AI Day


There is also XGMI and PCIe state dumping support for "Aqua Vanjarm" that is the codename for the forthcoming AMD Instinct MI300 series hardware.
amdgpu:
- Add new 64 bit sequence number infrastructure. This will ultimately be used for user queue synchronization.
- GPUVM updates
- Misc code cleanups
- RAS updates
- DCN 3.5 updates
- Rework PCIe link speed handling
- Document GPU reset types
- DMUB fixes
- eDP fixes
- NBIO 7.9 updates
- NBIO 7.11 updates
- SubVP updates
- DCN 3.1.4 fixes
- ABM fixes
- AGP aperture fix
- DCN 3.1.5 fix
- Fix some potential error path memory leaks
- Enable PCIe PMEs
- Add XGMI, PCIe state dumping for aqua vanjaram
- GFX11 golden register updates
- Misc display fixes

amdkfd:
- Migrate TLB flushing logic to amdgpu
- Trap handler fixes
- Fix restore workers handling on suspend and reset
- Fix possible memory leak in pqm_uninit()

radeon:
- Fix some possible overflows in command buffer checking
- Check for errors in ring_lock

This week's AMD pull to DRM-Next for Linux 6.8 isn't the most exciting in recent time but great to see the fixes and continued work on new hardware enablement. See this pull request for the full list of patches.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.2 Vulkan Driver Brings Ray-Tracing & SPIR-V Improvements
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
AMD Begins Preparing LLVM For RDNA4 With GFX1200/GFX1201 Targets
SiFive Gets Newer AMD Radeon GPUs Working On RISC-V
AMD Extends PyTorch + ROCm Support To The Radeon RX 7900 XT
RadeonSI Gallium3D Enables VCN Encoder Intra-Refresh Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Dropping The X.Org Server Except For XWayland