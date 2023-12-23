Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.7-rc7 Released Early Ahead Of Christmas Eve Festivities
When sharing that Linux 6.7 stable will be delayed to 7 January, Linus Torvalds also shared he would be releasing Linux 6.7-rc7 one day early: on Saturday rather than Sunday to avoid colliding with Christmas Eve. Due to Finnish customs of the Linux creator, he'll be busy with celebrations on 24 December and thus decided to go ahead and release the kernel one day early.
This past week has been fairly quiet in Linux 6.7 land. There's been all the routine bug fixes with nothing too out of the ordinary. Two items on my radar this week were more Bcachefs file-system fixes that were merged as well as XPad driver support for the Razer Wolverine V2 controller.
Linus Torvalds wrote in his rare Saturday night release announcement:
Normally I do rc releases on a Sunday afternoon, but since tomorrow is Xmas Eve, and the festivities will have started (or at least I'll be driving to the store a few times for everything that we forgot - not a year has passed without _some_ last-minute "Oh, we need ..."), I'm doing rc7 on a Saturday instead.
As as I already mentioned in an earlier email or two, while things look fine and we *could* release a final 6.7 next weekend as per the usual schedule, I'm not going to do that. It's the holidays, lots of people have already been off for a week or more, and plan on being off for the upcoming week (or more).
So next weekend is going to be rc8, and I expect that it will be small as nobody should be around.
And then we might get back to a more normal schedule the week after. Maybe.
Anyway, rc7 itself looks fairly normal. It's actually a bit bigger than rc6 was, but not hugely so, and nothing in here looks at all strange. Please do give it a whirl if you have the time and the energy, but let's face it, I expect things to be very quiet and this to be one of those "nothing happens" weeks. Because even if you aren't celebrating this time of year, you might take advantage of the peace and quiet.
Linus
The Linux 6.7 features are looking good for its early January debut before shifting focus to Linux 6.8; a never-ending but beautiful cycle of kernel activity.