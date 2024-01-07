Linux 6.7 Released With Bcachefs, Intel Meteor Lake In Good Shape & Nouveau GSP Support
As anticipated Linus Torvalds went ahead and just released the Linux 6.7 kernel as the first new version of 2024.
Following the one week delay to avoid a New Year's Eve release, Linus Torvalds christened Linux 6.7 a few minutes ago. It's now released for those that roll your own kernel builds.
Linus wrote in the brief 6.7 announcement:
"6.7 is (in number of commits: over 17k non-merge commits with 1k+ merges) one of the largest kernel releases we've ever had, but the extra rc8 week was purely due to timing with the holidays, not about any difficulties with the larger release.
The main changes this last week were a few DRM updates (mainly fixes for new hw enablement in this version - both amd and nouveau), some more bcachefs fixes (and bcachefs is obviously new to 6.7 and one of the reasons for the large number of commits), and then a few random driver updates. And a smattering of minor noise elsewhere."
Linux 6.7 has many exciting features including initial support for the Bcachefs file-system, Intel Meteor Lake graphics are stable as is the rest of the MTL platform support, initial NVIDIA GSP firmware support with the Nouveau driver, retiring of Intel Itanium support, and other new features with Linux 6.7.
Now it's onward to the exciting Linux 6.8 merge window.
