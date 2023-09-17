Linux 6.6-rc2 Released - 32 Years Since Linux 0.01 Released

Linus Torvalds released Linux 6.6-rc2 today and it also happens to be 32 years to the day since he introduced the Linux 0.01 kernel version.

Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.6-rc2 announcement:
"I think the most notable thing about 6.6-rc2 is simply that it's exactly 32 years to the day since the 0.01 release. And that's a round number if you are a computer person.

Because other than the random date, I don't see anything that really stands out here. We've got random fixes all over, and none of it looks particularly strange. The genpd -> pmdomain rename shows up in the diffstat, but there's no actual code changes involved (make sure to use "git diff -M" to see them as zero-line renames).

And other than that, things look very normal. Sure, the architecture fixes happen to be mostly parisc this week, which isn't exactly the usual pattern, but it's also not exactly a huge amount of changes.

Most of the (small) changes here are in drivers, with some tracing fixes and just random things. The shortlog below is short enough to scroll through and get a taste of what's been going on."

Among the changes in Linux 6.6-rc2 worth noting is ASUS ROG Flow X16 tablet mode handling and the new GenPD subsystem renamed to pmdomain.

Linux 6.6-rc2


Linux 6.6 is shaping up quite nicely and has many exciting new features. Early benchmarks of Linux 6.6 are looking very promising on high core count servers.
