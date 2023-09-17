Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.6-rc2 Released - 32 Years Since Linux 0.01 Released
Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.6-rc2 announcement:
"I think the most notable thing about 6.6-rc2 is simply that it's exactly 32 years to the day since the 0.01 release. And that's a round number if you are a computer person.
Because other than the random date, I don't see anything that really stands out here. We've got random fixes all over, and none of it looks particularly strange. The genpd -> pmdomain rename shows up in the diffstat, but there's no actual code changes involved (make sure to use "git diff -M" to see them as zero-line renames).
And other than that, things look very normal. Sure, the architecture fixes happen to be mostly parisc this week, which isn't exactly the usual pattern, but it's also not exactly a huge amount of changes.
Most of the (small) changes here are in drivers, with some tracing fixes and just random things. The shortlog below is short enough to scroll through and get a taste of what's been going on."
Among the changes in Linux 6.6-rc2 worth noting is ASUS ROG Flow X16 tablet mode handling and the new GenPD subsystem renamed to pmdomain.
Linux 6.6 is shaping up quite nicely and has many exciting new features. Early benchmarks of Linux 6.6 are looking very promising on high core count servers.