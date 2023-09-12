Linux 6.6-rc2 Picking Up Quirk For ASUS ROG Flow X16 Tablet Mode Handling
While the Linux 6.6 merge window is over, sent out today were a set of x86 platform driver fixes that include adding a quirk so that the tablet mode switch event properly occurs with the new ASUS ROG Flow X16 laptop.
For those gamers that happen to get their hands on the ASUS ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop (2023 model, GV601V), sent in as a fix for Linux 6.6 is ensuring this 2-in-1 laptop will now properly enable tablet mode when flipping the lid over. A simple DMI quirk needed to be added to the ASUS-NB-WMI kernel driver so that the tablet mode gets properly enabled.
That quirk is part of today's platform-drivers-x86 6.6-2 pull that also includes a handful of Mellanox platform driver updates.
The ASUS ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9 13900H "Raptor Lake" processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics, a QHD+ 16-inch display with Adaptive-Sync, 8GB or 16GB of memory while upgradeable to 64GB, and 1 TB NVMe SSD. Pricing on this year's ASUS GV601 ROG Flow laptop starts out at $2,699 USD.
