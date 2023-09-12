Linux 6.6-rc2 Picking Up Quirk For ASUS ROG Flow X16 Tablet Mode Handling

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 September 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
While the Linux 6.6 merge window is over, sent out today were a set of x86 platform driver fixes that include adding a quirk so that the tablet mode switch event properly occurs with the new ASUS ROG Flow X16 laptop.

For those gamers that happen to get their hands on the ASUS ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop (2023 model, GV601V), sent in as a fix for Linux 6.6 is ensuring this 2-in-1 laptop will now properly enable tablet mode when flipping the lid over. A simple DMI quirk needed to be added to the ASUS-NB-WMI kernel driver so that the tablet mode gets properly enabled.

That quirk is part of today's platform-drivers-x86 6.6-2 pull that also includes a handful of Mellanox platform driver updates.

ASUS ROG Flow X16 (2023) laptop


The ASUS ROG Flow X16 gaming laptop features an Intel Core i9 13900H "Raptor Lake" processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics, a QHD+ 16-inch display with Adaptive-Sync, 8GB or 16GB of memory while upgradeable to 64GB, and 1 TB NVMe SSD. Pricing on this year's ASUS GV601 ROG Flow laptop starts out at $2,699 USD.
Add A Comment
Related News
LoongArch With Linux 6.6 Adds KGDB/KDB, KFence, KASAN, LBT Binary Translation
Linux Driver Preparing Support For ASUS Screenpad On High-End Laptops
New ASUS Laptop Features & HP BIOS Settings Driver For Linux 6.6
XPad Driver Extends Gaming Controller Support With Linux 6.6
Linux 6.6 Adds New Sound Support For AMD Van Gogh, Valve Galileo
AMD P-State Fixes & Other Power Management Changes For Linux 6.6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KSMBD Declared Stable - No Longer "Experimental" - In Linux 6.6
Linus Torvalds Comments On Bcachefs Prospects For Linux 6.6
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
DRM CI Merged Into Linux 6.6 - Linus Torvalds: "Let's See Where It Goes"
Linux 6.6 WQ Change May Help Out AMD CPUs & Other Systems With Multiple L3 Caches
Ubuntu 23.10 Adding Experimental TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption
Bcachefs Looks Like It Won't Make It For Linux 6.6
Intel Arc Graphics Enjoy Another Open-Source Vulkan Driver Performance Optimization