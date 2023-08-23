Linux 6.6 MSM DRM Driver Preps For New Hardware, Overhead Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 August 2023 at 06:32 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Googler Rob Clark on Sunday sent out the set of MSM DRM patches prepped for the upcoming Linux 6.6 merge window. The MSM DRM driver is the kernel component for open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics that goes along with the Freedreno Gallium3D and TURNIP Vulkan drivers in Mesa for having a nice Qualcomm Linux graphics stack.

Some of the highlights for this MSM DRM driver with Linux 6.6 include:

- Runtime power management is now enabled within the DSI code.

- More preparations around Adreno 700 (A7xx) series support.

- SM6125 support in the MDSS, DPU, and DSI PHY driver. The Qualcomm SM6125 is the Snapdragon 665 platform.

Snapdragon 665


- Submission overhead optimizations are ready. With these optimizations it's now 1.6x faster for no implicit synchronization (NO_IMPLICIT_SYNC) commits with 100 buffer objects or up to 2.5x faster when dealing with 1,000 buffer objects.

- Enabling burst mode for DSI 6G v1.3+ to minimize frame latency for command mode panels.

See this pull request for the full list of MSM driver changes for Linux 6.6.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux Microcode Loading For x86 32-bit CPUs Being Cleaned Up & Corrected
Linux DRM Firmware Repo Established For Queuing New GPU Firmware
Linux 6.5-rc7 Released: Stable Linux 6.5 Expected Next Week
Cryptsetup Lands Support For OPAL Self Encrypting Drives
Linux 6.6 Etnaviv Driver Working On More NXP i.MX8MP Hardware
Imagination Tech Posts Updated PowerVR Linux DRM Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Finally Outperforming Google Chrome In SunSpider
Firefox 117 Beta 8 vs. Google Chrome 116 Linux Browser Performance
FreeBSD Experimenting With A Port Of NVIDIA's Linux Open DRM Kernel Driver
LibreOffice 24.2 Will Succeed LibreOffice 7.6
SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder
Firefox Lands Wayland Fractional Scaling Support
Orange Pi 5 Support Nears The Mainline Linux Kernel
NVIDIA BIOS Signature Lock Broken - What Caused Open-Source Pains For Years