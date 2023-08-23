Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.6 MSM DRM Driver Preps For New Hardware, Overhead Optimizations
Some of the highlights for this MSM DRM driver with Linux 6.6 include:
- Runtime power management is now enabled within the DSI code.
- More preparations around Adreno 700 (A7xx) series support.
- SM6125 support in the MDSS, DPU, and DSI PHY driver. The Qualcomm SM6125 is the Snapdragon 665 platform.
- Submission overhead optimizations are ready. With these optimizations it's now 1.6x faster for no implicit synchronization (NO_IMPLICIT_SYNC) commits with 100 buffer objects or up to 2.5x faster when dealing with 1,000 buffer objects.
- Enabling burst mode for DSI 6G v1.3+ to minimize frame latency for command mode panels.
See this pull request for the full list of MSM driver changes for Linux 6.6.