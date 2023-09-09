LoongArch With Linux 6.6 Adds KGDB/KDB, KFence, KASAN, LBT Binary Translation

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 September 2023 at 03:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The LoongArch CPU port is seeing a number of new kernel features enabled with Linux 6.6 as well as seeing some new hardware features wired up such as for Loongson Binary Translation (LBT) and allowing LSX/LASX instruction use in kernel-space.

A number of Linux kernel features are now enabled for LoongArch including KGDB and KDB debugging, building with KCOV coverage, Kernel Electric Fence (KFence), Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN), and other features enabled. It's nice seeing LoongArch catching up with supporting a number of these kernel features that have long been supported by other architectures, especially as it concerns security with the likes of KASAN.


New LoongArch features are supported such as permitting LSX/LASX instruction use within the kernel, Loongson Binary Translation support with the kernel bits, and adding LoongArch SIMD-optimized RAID5/RAID6 routines. The Loongson Binary Translation is for helping to run MIPS / x86 / ARM binaries on LoongArch systems. LSX (Loongson SIMD eXtension) and 256-bit LASX (Loongson Advanced SIMD eXtension) are LoongArch's SIMD/vector extensions.
"1, Allow usage of LSX/LASX in the kernel;
2, Add SIMD-optimized RAID5/RAID6 routines;
3, Add Loongson Binary Translation (LBT) extension support;
4, Add basic KGDB & KDB support;
5, Add building with kcov coverage;
6, Add KFENCE (Kernel Electric-Fence) support;
7, Add KASAN (Kernel Address Sanitizer) support;
8, Some bug fixes and other small changes;
9, Update the default config file."

Overall the LoongArch pull is a big update with Linux 6.6 for those having access to these domestic Chinese systems derived from MIPS64 and inspired by RISC-V.
