LoongArch With Linux 6.6 Adds KGDB/KDB, KFence, KASAN, LBT Binary Translation
A number of Linux kernel features are now enabled for LoongArch including KGDB and KDB debugging, building with KCOV coverage, Kernel Electric Fence (KFence), Kernel Address Sanitizer (KASAN), and other features enabled. It's nice seeing LoongArch catching up with supporting a number of these kernel features that have long been supported by other architectures, especially as it concerns security with the likes of KASAN.
New LoongArch features are supported such as permitting LSX/LASX instruction use within the kernel, Loongson Binary Translation support with the kernel bits, and adding LoongArch SIMD-optimized RAID5/RAID6 routines. The Loongson Binary Translation is for helping to run MIPS / x86 / ARM binaries on LoongArch systems. LSX (Loongson SIMD eXtension) and 256-bit LASX (Loongson Advanced SIMD eXtension) are LoongArch's SIMD/vector extensions.
Overall the LoongArch pull is a big update with Linux 6.6 for those having access to these domestic Chinese systems derived from MIPS64 and inspired by RISC-V.