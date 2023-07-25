Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Loongson Binary Translation Slated For Linux 6.6 - Helping MIPS / x86 / ARM On LoongArch
Loongson Binary Translation (LBT) is part of the LoongArch ISA and currently has extensions for helping with x86, ARM, and MIPS. This means of accelerating binary translation exposes four additional scratch registers, x86/ARM eflags, and a x87 FPU stack pointer.
With this patch for the Linux kernel side there is support for saving/restoring those scratch registers for LBT use, exception handling, and maintaining the sigcontext. This initial LBT support for the Linux kernel is picked up by the "loongarch-next" branch of the Loongson kernel tree. As a result barring any issues it will in turn be added with the upcoming Linux 6.6 cycle.
More details on the LBT functionality can be found via the LoongArch ISA guide.