LoongArch Implementing More Kernel Features For Linux 6.6
In addition to Loongson preparing Loongson Binary Translation (LBT) for LoongArch to help with MIPS / x86 / Arm binary translation on this domestic Chinese CPU architecture, additional LoongArch features are also now slated for introduction in the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle.
Beyond the kernel-side bits around Loongson Binary Translation coming in Linux 6.6, there's also been LoongArch SIMD-related work with enabling LSX and LASX usage in the kernel. For Linux 6.5 there was initial LSX and LASX SIMD support. With Linux 6.6 includes SIMD-optimized XOR routines, SIMD recovery, SIMD syndrome calculation, and other related additions.
LoongArch with Linux 6.6 is also seeing some general Linux kernel features implemented for this architecture. That work includes KFENCE support, Kernel Sanitizer support, Kcov coverage support, and other kernel improvements. These pending improvements for LoongArch coming with Linux 6.6 are queuing up via the loongarch-next Git branch for those interested.
