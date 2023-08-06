LoongArch Implementing More Kernel Features For Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 August 2023 at 08:22 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
In addition to Loongson preparing Loongson Binary Translation (LBT) for LoongArch to help with MIPS / x86 / Arm binary translation on this domestic Chinese CPU architecture, additional LoongArch features are also now slated for introduction in the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle.

Beyond the kernel-side bits around Loongson Binary Translation coming in Linux 6.6, there's also been LoongArch SIMD-related work with enabling LSX and LASX usage in the kernel. For Linux 6.5 there was initial LSX and LASX SIMD support. With Linux 6.6 includes SIMD-optimized XOR routines, SIMD recovery, SIMD syndrome calculation, and other related additions.


LoongArch with Linux 6.6 is also seeing some general Linux kernel features implemented for this architecture. That work includes KFENCE support, Kernel Sanitizer support, Kcov coverage support, and other kernel improvements. These pending improvements for LoongArch coming with Linux 6.6 are queuing up via the loongarch-next Git branch for those interested.
2 Comments
Related News
New Linux Optimization Patches Reduced TLB Flushes By Over 50% In Some Cases
Linux 6.6 DRM-Misc-Next Carries VirtIO Sync Objects, Other Improvements
Linux Display Driver Worked On For A Popular & Low-Cost RISC-V SoC
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Linux 6.5-rc4 Exposes An Interesting Numerical Coincidence
Linux Patches Revised Around Non-Blocking Consoles
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
XFS File-System Maintainer Stepping Down
Mozilla Firefox 116 Now Available - Capable Of Wayland-Only Builds
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends
Linux 6.5-rc4 Exposes An Interesting Numerical Coincidence
GnuCOBOL 3.2 Released After 2+ Years In Development