Intel Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake Sound Support Ongoing With Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 August 2023 at 01:31 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
Back in Linux 6.4 there were Intel HD audio additions for Lunar Lake processors, ACE2.x integration with Lunar Lake has also been worked on as part of the SoundWire support, and also early preparations on the Sound Open Firmware side. With Linux 6.6 there are more audio bits coming together for Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake processors.

Queued into the sound-next code ahead of the Linux 6.6 merge window in a few weeks is Arrow Lake S support within the Intel HDA driver. The intel_hda driver already supports Lunar Lake while now for this new kernel the necessary PCI ID is finally there for Arrow Lake S.

Latest sound for-next patches


Meanwhile the intel-dsp-config code for Linux 6.6 is adding Lunar Lake support.

These latest Intel audio patches are now in sound.git for-next until the Linux 6.6 merge window opens around the end of August. With Arrow Lake not expected until next year and Lunar Lake after that, it's great seeing Intel continue their early Linux hardware support push for seeing a nice out-of-the-box experience by the time these new Core processors are shipping to customers.
