Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.4.10 & LTS Kernels Updated With AMD Zen 1 Divide By Zero Bug-Fix
That AMD Zen 1 divide-by-zero bug fix is picked up today for the Linux 6.4.10 stable kernel as well as the Linux 6.1.45 / 5.15.126 / 5.10.190 LTS kernels. The Linux 5.4.253, 4.19.291, and 4.14.322 LTS kernels were also released today albeit without this fix back-ported.
Besides the AMD Zen 1 fix there is also various other bug fixes to have been picked up in the stable and LTS kernels this week.
The change-logs and for those building their kernel(s) from source can find today's updates on kernel.org.