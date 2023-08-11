Linux 6.4.10 & LTS Kernels Updated With AMD Zen 1 Divide By Zero Bug-Fix

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 August 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT. 11 Comments
Following the new Linux stable kernels this week to quickly mitigate the Intel Downfall and AMD Inception vulnerabilities, today brings another set of stable point releases. Among the fixes to be picked up since Tuesday is the other AMD fix for the week of a Zen 1 bug that could leak data following a divide by zero operation.

That AMD Zen 1 divide-by-zero bug fix is picked up today for the Linux 6.4.10 stable kernel as well as the Linux 6.1.45 / 5.15.126 / 5.10.190 LTS kernels. The Linux 5.4.253, 4.19.291, and 4.14.322 LTS kernels were also released today albeit without this fix back-ported.


Besides the AMD Zen 1 fix there is also various other bug fixes to have been picked up in the stable and LTS kernels this week.

Zen 1 bug fix patch


The change-logs and for those building their kernel(s) from source can find today's updates on kernel.org.
