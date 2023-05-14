Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.4-rc2 Released As A Fairly Calm Mother's Day Kernel
With it being Mother's Day in the US and other countries, Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.4-rc2 announcement:
"It's Mother's Day, which obviously means that you can surprise her with a brand new kernel. And you're in luck, since I just happened to push out the very newest one: 6.4-rc2 is out there in all the usual places.
This being rc2, it's been a fairly calm week as people are only starting to find any issues from the merge window, but it all looks fine. The stats are unusual, in that it's about a third drivers (mostly gpu, some media and networking), a third filesystems (ext4, btrfs, and xfs), and a third "miscellaneous" (mostly selftests and documentation updates, but there's some arch updates and some core kernel code too).
...
Now, back to our regularly scheduled Mother's Day kernel compiles,"
Being past the merge window, Linux 6.4-rc2 isn't particularly exciting but contains the first week's worth of bug and regression fixing. The only changes landing this week catching my attention were the AMD Family 19h Model 78h additions.
See my Linux 6.4 feature overview for a look at all of the kernel changes in store for this kernel that will be out as stable in late June or early July.