Linux 6.4-rc2 Preps For AMD Zen 4 Model 78h

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 14 May 2023 at 08:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
Sent out this morning were the x86/urgent patches for the Linux 6.4-rc2 kernel due for release later today. With the x86/urgent changes this week are just two AMD patches in preparing the kernel for Family 19h Model 78h processors.

I haven't seen AMD Family 19h Model 78h processors myself yet nor could find any information correlating any Model 78h, but based on the known facts, it's likely Model 78h correlates to new AMD Phoenix Ryzen Mobile processors or the newly-announced Ryzen Z1 mobile/handheld SoCs. It's not any existing AMD Zen 4 processors already to market. With these AMD patches coming from Mario on the AMD Linux client team, it's in relation to the Ryzen product family / consumer hardware.

The two AMD patches adding the Model 78h do not shed any further light on processor/system specifics. Thus some new/upcoming AMD processor and not any forgotten AMD Zen 3 / Zen 3+ part (also part of Family 19h) released long ago where it likely would have been mentioned by name in the commit message.

AMD Model 78h


What these AMD Family 19h Model 78h patches do for the Linux kernel today are adding the new model ID and in turn adding it to the amd_nb code as well as the k10temp driver. Adding the ID to amd_nb in turn is necessary for getting suspend-to-idle (s2idle) working on 78h hardware. With the k10temp addition is enabling the CPU core temperature reporting under Linux.

In any case thee AMD Family 19h Model 78h patches are now en route to mainline Linux Git via today's x86/urgent pull.
