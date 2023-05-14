Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Linux 6.4-rc2 Preps For AMD Zen 4 Model 78h
I haven't seen AMD Family 19h Model 78h processors myself yet nor could find any information correlating any Model 78h, but based on the known facts, it's likely Model 78h correlates to new AMD Phoenix Ryzen Mobile processors or the newly-announced Ryzen Z1 mobile/handheld SoCs. It's not any existing AMD Zen 4 processors already to market. With these AMD patches coming from Mario on the AMD Linux client team, it's in relation to the Ryzen product family / consumer hardware.
The two AMD patches adding the Model 78h do not shed any further light on processor/system specifics. Thus some new/upcoming AMD processor and not any forgotten AMD Zen 3 / Zen 3+ part (also part of Family 19h) released long ago where it likely would have been mentioned by name in the commit message.
What these AMD Family 19h Model 78h patches do for the Linux kernel today are adding the new model ID and in turn adding it to the amd_nb code as well as the k10temp driver. Adding the ID to amd_nb in turn is necessary for getting suspend-to-idle (s2idle) working on 78h hardware. With the k10temp addition is enabling the CPU core temperature reporting under Linux.
In any case thee AMD Family 19h Model 78h patches are now en route to mainline Linux Git via today's x86/urgent pull.