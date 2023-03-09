Initial Batch Of Intel Graphics Driver Updates Queued For Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 March 2023
While less than one week since the Linux 6.3-rc1 release, already the first batch of Intel (i915) kernel graphics driver updates has been sent to DRM-Next for queuing until the Linux 6.4 merge window kicks off in two months.

As usual, much of the i915 kernel graphics/display driver focus recently has been working on enabling next-generation Meteor Lake graphics. Meteor Lake processors will feature integrated graphics abilities akin to what's found with DG2/Alchemist discrete GPUs currently. A lot of driver enablement work remains ongoing for Meteor Lake.

Aside from Meteor Lake enablement, it's mostly a lot of bug fixes. Concurrently, Intel engineers are also busy preparing the new "Xe" DRM kernel driver for its upstreaming hopefully in the months ahead for that modern code-base focused on Intel Gen12 graphics hardware and newer.

Some of the highlights for this week's i915 DRM-Next pull for Linux 6.4 includes:

- Continued enabling around Intel Meteor Lake (MTL) graphics support. Meteor Laker display support and other functionality was brought up in the prior kernel. For Linux 6.4 there is various other Meteor Lake graphics bits falling into place.

- Adding Raptor Lake U sub-platform support.

- MEI patches working to deal with suspend/resume issues when making use of the Intel Protected Xe Path (PXP) functionality.

- Panel Self Refresh (PSR) fixes.

- Dropping various driver workarounds only relevant for pre-production hardware.

- PCI ID updates.

- Various other fixes and code clean-ups.

See this pull request for all the details. Over the next several weeks will be additional i915 driver changes to queue ahead of the v6.4 merge window opening around early May.
