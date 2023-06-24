Linux 6.4 Bringing Great Improvements From AMD G.A.M. To Early Apple M2 Code, More Rust

With it having been another smooth week so far in the upstream kernel world, it's looking like Linus Torvalds is likely to promote Linux 6.4 tomorrow rather than going ahead with an extra release candidate. As such, here's a reminder about what makes Linux 6.4 a great summer-time kernel upgrade.

Among the many changes with Linux 6.4, some of the most notable additions include:

- AMD Guided Autonomous Mode has been merged for the AMD P-State driver for use in modern Ryzen and EPYC platforms.

- Initial Apple M2 support code has been merged but isn't yet usable for end-users... The support is still being brought up and critical pieces are still missing. Those wanting to run Linux on the Apple M2 as soon as possible will want to use the downstream Asahi Linux code as it develops.

- The DRM graphics driver code has gained a new deadline hint for helping to influence the GPU performance state / frequency.

- New power features for the Steam Deck with its Van Gogh APU.

- Continued WiFi 7 support work.

- Better MSI laptop support thanks to the new MSI EC driver that can control various MSI laptop device behavior.

- Expanded sensor monitoring for many ASUS desktop motherboards. The hardware monitoring support under Linux particularly for AMD and Intel desktop motherboards has been seeing broader support with some nice driver improvements being made in recent kernels.

- More Rust code has been upstreamed as the Rust developers work toward the milestone of usable Rust kernel functionality and Rust-written drivers to come.


See my Linux 6.4 feature overview for a more exhaustive look at the many changes coming with Linux 6.4. Linux 6.4 has been running solid so far across a variety of my test systems.
