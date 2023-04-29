More Rust Code Readied For Linux 6.4

29 April 2023
On Friday the Rust for Linux lead developer Miguel Ojeda submitted a pull request of new Rust feature code for the Linux 6.4 kernel.

New Rust code for Linux 6.4 includes the introduction of the pin-init API, which is for dealing with safe pinned initialization and allows reducing the amount of "unsafe" Rust code within the kernel around data structures needing a stable address. The new pin-init API in turn will also be used by other upcoming Rust for Linux abstractions.

Rust example code for the new pin-init API with Linux 6.4.


The Rust code with Linux 6.4 also adds new types and traits to the sync module, a new ioctl module with new "_IOC*" const functions equivalent to the C macros, a new uAPI crate to be accessible by drivers directly, and other improvements to existing modules/crates.

More details on the Rust feature code being added for Linux 6.4 can be found via this pull request.
