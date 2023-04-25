Initial Apple M2 Support & Other 64-bit ARM Changes For Linux 6.4

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 25 April 2023
On Monday the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture code changes were submitted for the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel along with the various SoC updates and various platform/machine additions for ARM hardware with this new kernel version.

When it comes to the ARM64 updates for Linux 6.4 there are improvements to various Assembly routines, allowing SVE to be disabled separately from SME, support for the Apple M2 CPU PMU, and various other architectural refinements and fixes.

For the SoC/platform changes with Linux 6.4 the highlights include:

- The Apple M2 DeviceTree files have been added for the M2 SoC and the current MacBook Air / MacBook Pro / Mac Mini systems. While the DeviceTree files are added and the support is roughly similar to the Apple M1, there are some exceptions due to no working display output yet for mainline with the Apple M2 Mac Mini, the keyboard and trackpad support for the new Apple laptops isn't yet working on this code, and other limitations. So it's not quite ready for end-users on Linux 6.4 but at least more of the Asahi Linux work is getting upstreamed.


- The Allwinner T113-s is added as a Cortex-A7 variant of the RISC-V based Allwinner D1 chip.

- StarFive JH7110 SoC support is added for this RISC-V SoC based on the SiFive U74 but features additional CPU cores and a GPU compared to the StarFive JH7100.

- Qualcomm IPQ5332 and IPQ9574 WiFi 7 networking SoCs are added.

- The Qualcomm sa8775p automotive SoC is also now supported by Linux 6.4.

- Linux 6.4 is also supporting some new Allwinner f1c200s boards, two Banana Pi boards with the Amlogic G12B, two robotics boards using the Qualcomm QRB, and three Xiaomi Snapdragon powered smartphones. The AM625 BeaglePlay industrial single board computer is also now supported.

- Qualcomm Snapdragon support continues to improve with the mainline Linux kernel with now having a new Inline Crypto Engine driver, existing drivers supporting additional Snapdragon variants, and other improvements.

- The Mediatek driver code has seen additions around the Helio X10 SoC.

- The ARM64 default kernel configuration "defconfig" has seen more drivers added so they are built out-of-the-box. Among those drivers now enabled in the ARM64 defconfig are for the ARM CoreSight PMU, various TI drivers, Qualcomm pin controller drivers, BeaglePlay drivers, and the VirtIO RNG driver.

- The Oxford Semiconductor OX810/OX820 "OXNAS" platform has been retired due to the ARM11MPcore processor causing problems in certain corner cases.

More details on all of those changes via the Linux 6.4 SoC pull requests.
