Linux 6.4 Kernel Graphics Drivers Include More Meteor Lake Code, Rockchip 4K, QAIC
For the kernel graphics/display drivers with Linux 6.4 there isn't anything overly exciting but continued work by AMD and Intel on new hardware support, Rockchip 4K display support, the new Qualcomm QAIC driver entered the accelerator area, and other changes. Some of the highlights for DRM in Linux 6.4 include:
- A deadline hint has been added for fences to be used in the future for influencing the GPU frequency/performance.
- Continued Intel Meteor Lake graphics/display enablement work... It's still ongoing and for Linux 6.4 hasn't made it out of the experimental / force_probe area.
- DMA-BUF import and export support for the AMDKFD compute kernel driver.
- New enablement work for the GC 9.4.3, NBIO 7.9, and MMHUB 1.8 IP blocks. The GFX943 work ultimately appears to be a next iteration of the AMD Instinct MI300 design.
- Better DisplayID 2.0 and EDID parsing within the common DRM core code.
- AMDGPU's sub-allocator has been moved to common DRM core area so it can be used by Intel's forthcoming Xe kernel driver.
- Implementing frame-buffer device "fbdev" emulation for GEM DMA drivers.
- Qualcomm A640 and A650 speed bin support.
- The new Qualcomm "QAIC" AI100 accelerator driver has been added to the "accel" subsystem that is within the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) realm.
- The Mediatek DRM driver has added MT8195 SoC support.
- The Rockchip DRM display driver now has 4K display support.
- The Panfrost DRM driver adds support for Mali MT81xx devices.
The full list of DRM patches for the Linux 6.4 merge window can be found via this pull request.