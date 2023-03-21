Linux 6.3-rc4 Released: "Looking Pretty Normal"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 March 2023 at 06:07 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just announced the release of Linux 6.3-rc4 as we reach around the half-way point of the Linux 6.3 kernel's development cycle.

Torvalds wrote in today's 6.3-rc4 announcement:
"Things are looking pretty normal for this time of the release process. All the stats look very regular, and the diffstat mostly does too.

I say "mostly", just because we had a bunch of xfs fixes last week, which makes the diffstat skew that way more than usual. But even that is mainly for a self-test addition. The actual code changes are much smaller.

So instead of the usual 50+% drivers, the rc4 diffstat is about "one third drivers, one third filesystems, one third rest". Not all of the filesystem stuff is xfs, of course - we have cifs, btrfs and ksmbd fixes too.

On the driver side, it's a mix, but networking and gpu shows up as usual. With USB and thunderbolt fixes showing up, and the rest being fairly random.

And "the rest" is all the normal stuff. Self-tests, core networking, architecture updates, nothing odd there.

Let's hope things stay normal. And, as normal, testing and reporting issues is appreciated,"

Besides what Linus mentioned, there isn't much worth mentioning in terms of the individual patches landing this week. One item covered earlier today on Phoronix is Linux now only randomizing per-CPU entry area when booting with KASLR active.

Linux 6.3-rc4


See the Linux 6.3 feature list for an overview of all the interesting changes coming in this kernel. Linux 6.3 stable should be out around the end of April, depending upon how the back-half of the kernel cycle plays out.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.4 Preparing DRM Deadline Hints To Help Influence GPU Frequency/Performance
Linux VGEM Driver Rewritten In Rust Sent Out For Review
Linux 6.3-rc3 Released: It's "Fairly Big"
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Linux 6.3-rc2 Released With Two AMD Workarounds, Drops The Useless r8188eu Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 AMD Graphics Driver Picking Up New Power Features For The Steam Deck
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company
GNOME 44 Released With Many Desktop Enhancements
Linux 6.3-rc3 Released: It's "Fairly Big"
Mozilla Announces Mozilla.ai For "Trustworthy AI"
Proxmox VE 7.4 Released With Linux 5.15 LTS + Linux 6.2 Support, New Dark Theme
Canonical Preparing Updated Ubuntu Font For Ubuntu 23.04