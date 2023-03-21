Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Linux Will Stop Randomizing Per-CPU Entry Area When KASLR Is Not Active
It was recently realized that the x86_64 per-CPU entry area randomization is happening even if KASLR is disabled. Thus with this randomization always happening even if Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization is off could lead to confusion/issues by users/developers. In particular, when debugging the kernel, benchmarking and expecting deterministic results, and related scenarios where that added randomization isn't desired.
Sent out today as part of the x86/urgent pull request as updates ahead of today's Linux 6.3-rc4 release is the fix to only randomize the per-CPU entry area when KASLR is enabled.
That patch is also marked for back-porting, so it should be appearing in the Linux 6.2 stable series soon