Linux 6.3 Brings Audio Support For Tesla's Full Self-Driving SoC

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 19 February 2023 at 08:50 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai sent in the sound driver updates early for the Linux 6.3 cycle that is set to open following today's Linux 6.2 stable kernel release. Notable among the new audio hardware support is enabling Tesla's Full Self Driving "FSD" SoC support.

The past year Tesla and Samsung, who designed the SoC for Tesla, have been enabling the Tesla FSD SoC for the upstream Linux kernel. While most Tesla owners likely won't be trying to run their own modified Linux kernel on the cars, getting the FSD SoC support upstream can save on Tesla/Samsung having to continue maintaining their patches out-of-tree against each time they re-base their Linux kernel build. It's a win for having the hardware support upstream.

Tesla.com image of Model X Plaid car


Over the past year they have been upstreaming a lot of the Tesla FSD SoC features and with Linux 6.3 they have audio support now working. Changes to the Samsung I2S ASoC driver code are necessary along with DeviceTree updates for enabling the audio support for the Tesla FSD SoC.


Along with enabling the Tesla/Samsung FSD SoC audio support, the sound pull request for Linux 6.3 also includes enabling the Awinc AT88395, Infineon PEB2466, Iron Device SMA1303, Mediatek MT8188, Realtek RT712, Renesas IDT821034, and TI TAS5720A-Q1 hardware. Work on the Intel AVS driver also remains ongoing.

The full list of sound feature patches slated for Linux 6.3 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
dav1d 1.1 Released With More AVX-512 Improvements
Open-Source Software Encode/Decode For H.266/VVC Progressing
FFmpeg Is Ripe For More AVX-512 Optimizations
Audacious 4.3 Beta Adds PipeWire Plugin, Restores GTK3 + Ships Mature Qt6 Support
AOM AV1 3.6 Brings More Performance & Efficiency Optimizations
FFmpeg 6.0 Will Be Big With AV1 Hardware Decoding, Many Other Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
GNOME Shell & Mutter 44 Beta Released With Many Changes
systemd 253 Released With Ukify Tool, systemd-cryptenroll Unlocking Via FIDO2 Tokens