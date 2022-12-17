Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
RISC-V Adds Support For Persistent Memory Devices In Linux 6.2
While RISC-V has been seeing a lot of new kernel development in recent months, for the Linux 6.2 cycle it isn't too particularly exciting on the end-user front. Arguably most notable is RISC-V now supporting non-volatile memory devices with the Linux 6.2 kernel. In particular, persistent memory "PMEM" support is wired up with this kernel for mapping and accessing the memory device. The RISC-V PMEM support depends upon the Svpbmt and Zicbom RISC-V extensions for handling it.
In addition to the persistent memory device support, RISC-V with Linux 6.2 adds ftrace support for RISC-V 32-bit (RV32), T-Head PMU support in the perf subsystem, and other small changes.
The full list of RISC-V feature patches for the Linux 6.2 kernel can be found via this pull request.