Linux 6.11 x86 Platform Driver Fixes Add More Zen 5 CPU IDs, ASUS ROG Ally X Quirk
Ilpo Järvinen of Intel sent in a new round of x86 platform driver fixes today for the ongoing Linux 6.11 kernel cycle. This pull request has a few items worth mentioning as part of this fixes queue.
First up is support in the AMD PMC and PMF drivers for the AMD Family 1Ah Model 60h series. These are additional Zen 5 models not currently supported by these AMD Power Management Framework (PMF) and Platform Management Controller (PMC) drivers. The Model 60h series additions to the PMF/PMC drivers come just days after the expanded scope of the Zen 5 family was added to the common AMD Linux kernel code. The Model 60h series aren't used for any Strix Point or Granite Ridge parts currently and thus some future SKUs. With seeing PMF/PMC support does lend weight to them being some new consumer parts rather than server.
Today's pull request also adds a quirk to the AMD PMF driver for the new ASUS ROG Ally X. The quirk fixes a case where the device advertises SPS (Static Power Slider) support but is unused. This follows other recent ROG Ally X Linux patches. Separately, and not part of today's x86 platform drivers work, a hid-asus-ally driver was posted today for review in properly enabling the ASUS ROG Ally X gamepad under Linux. We'll see if that gets ready in time for the Linux v6.12 cycle.
The full list of today's x86 platform driver fixes for pulling into Linux 6.11 can be found via this pull request.
