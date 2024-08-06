Linux 6.11 x86 Platform Driver Fixes Add More Zen 5 CPU IDs, ASUS ROG Ally X Quirk

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 August 2024 at 06:28 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Ilpo Järvinen of Intel sent in a new round of x86 platform driver fixes today for the ongoing Linux 6.11 kernel cycle. This pull request has a few items worth mentioning as part of this fixes queue.

First up is support in the AMD PMC and PMF drivers for the AMD Family 1Ah Model 60h series. These are additional Zen 5 models not currently supported by these AMD Power Management Framework (PMF) and Platform Management Controller (PMC) drivers. The Model 60h series additions to the PMF/PMC drivers come just days after the expanded scope of the Zen 5 family was added to the common AMD Linux kernel code. The Model 60h series aren't used for any Strix Point or Granite Ridge parts currently and thus some future SKUs. With seeing PMF/PMC support does lend weight to them being some new consumer parts rather than server.

ASUS ROG Ally X


Today's pull request also adds a quirk to the AMD PMF driver for the new ASUS ROG Ally X. The quirk fixes a case where the device advertises SPS (Static Power Slider) support but is unused. This follows other recent ROG Ally X Linux patches. Separately, and not part of today's x86 platform drivers work, a hid-asus-ally driver was posted today for review in properly enabling the ASUS ROG Ally X gamepad under Linux. We'll see if that gets ready in time for the Linux v6.12 cycle.

The full list of today's x86 platform driver fixes for pulling into Linux 6.11 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
QNAP TS-433 Making For A Nice Open-Source & Mainline Linux NAS Experience
Etnaviv NPU Driver Support Working Well For The NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC
Linux 6.12 Introducing DRM "Power Saving Policy" For Better Desktop Integration
Linux Seeing Support For Another ~$230 ARM Handheld Game Console
The Current State Of CXL Support On Linux
ASRock Announces Passively Cooled Radeon RX 7900 Series
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Servo Web Engine Now Leverages Multiple CPU Cores For Rendering HTML Tables
Tiny Linux Patch Up To 32% Faster, Up To 18% Less Energy For Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
AdaptiveCpp 24.06 Released As "The Fastest Heterogeneous C++ Compiler" - Beats CUDA
The Open-Source AMD GPU Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Nears 5.8 Million Lines
Mesa 24.3 Lands "The Juiciest Refactor Ever"
Microsoft Promotes Azure Linux 3.0 To General Availability