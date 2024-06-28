Intel Preps More eDP Panel Replay Driver Code For Linux 6.11

28 June 2024
On top of already having queued Intel Battlemage display support and the Battlemage device PCI IDs and other Intel kernel graphics driver features like hardware hang replays, Intel engineers today sent out another batch of "drm-intel-next" material slated for introduction in the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle.

Intel submitted what's likely to be the last round of feature updates for their i915/Xe kernel graphics drivers ahead of the Linux 6.11 merge window opening up in mid-July. A prior pull request destined for Linux 6.11 wired up Panel Replay support as a display power savings feature for furthering panel self refresh (PSR) capabilities. With today's round of Intel driver patches, there is continued work on eDP Panel Replay enabling.

Plus today's pull adds trace-points for async flipping, various code clean-ups, prepping for DSB-based plane programming, and a variety of fixes. There is also a fix for building the Intel kernel graphics driver on 32-bit x86 should you care.

This latest batch of Intel kernel graphics driver changes can be found via this mailing list post.
