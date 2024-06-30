Linux 6.10-rc6 Arrives As A "Fairly Calm" Release

The Linux 6.10 kernel cycle continues trending along nominally and giving hope for an on-time stable kernel release in two weeks.

Linus Torvalds just announced Linux 6.10-rc6, in which he noted:
"This release continues to be fairly calm, and rc6 looks pretty small. It's also entirely just random small fixes spread all over, with no bigger pattern.

Mostly drivers, but we've got some random arch fixlets from Arnd (mostly compat syscall stuff), we've got some filesystem fixes (yes, bcachefs again), some bpf stuff with selftests etc.

Nothing really stands out, with the possible exception of a series of tty/serial reverts ("not ready yet, revert and we'll try again later")."

Among the Linux 6.10-rc6 changes on my radar this week were ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro controller support being added to the common XPad input driver, a performance fix for Intel Core hybrid systems with buggy firmware, and improved support for 2024 LG laptop models.

Linux 6.10-rc6 Git tag


See our Linux 6.10 feature overview for a look at all of the prominent additions/changes to be found in this kernel that will hopefully debut as stable in two weeks on 14 July unless last minute issues lead to an extra release candidate.
