Linux 6.10 Lands Improved Support For LG's Latest Laptops

Merged on Saturday ahead of today's Linux 6.10-rc6 release is the latest batch of x86 platform driver changes. Notable as part of this week's fixes is improving support for the very latest (2024) LG laptop models.

A few weeks ago I wrote about improved Linux support for LG's 2024 laptop models. That work is making ACPI device detection changes so the very latest LG laptops will work with the "lg-laptop" platform driver to provide extra functionality under the Linux kernel -- the laptop's hot keys and other functionality.

Those patches have now been merged so the LG laptop driver will work with their 2024 laptop models, including the latest Intel Core Ultra laptops. Additionally there's a patch in this week's pull request so the LG airplane button is also now supported by the wireless-hotkey driver.

LG Gram 2024 laptop


Those LG laptop support patches from this pull request are now merged and will be found in the Linux 6.10-rc6 kernel due out later today. Nice seeing those patches picked up now rather than having to wait for the next kernel cycle.
