ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro Controller Support Being Added To Linux 6.10
Back during the Linux 6.9 kernel cycle support was added for the ASUS ROG Raikiri as a newer gaming controller. Now on its way for landing in Linux 6.10 is support for the ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro.
Sent out on Sunday via the latest input subsystem updates is adding the ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro variant to the XPad driver. Like with the Raikiri (non-Pro), just a new device ID is needed for the common XPad driver that handles Xbox style gaming controllers. As such, it's safe for landing now as we approach the end of the Linux 6.10 kernel cycle.
The ROG Raikiri Pro controller features an OLED display, selectable triggers, four rear buttons, wired USB-C / 2.4GHz / Bluetooth support, and other inputs commonly found with Xbox controllers.
The Raikiri Pro allows for 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth where as the non-Pro model is limited to USB-C connectivity plus having the OLED display and the Pro model also having four controllers on the rear rather than just two. The controller retails for around $130 USD from the likes of Amazon (affiliate link).
Those interested in the Raikiri Pro support for Linux can find the addition pending via this input pull request.
