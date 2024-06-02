Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.10-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Collected this week for Linux 6.10-rc2 is fixing issues for Intel Quark SoCs and (separately) old AMD CPUs, a new means of dealing with quirky touchscreens, a lot of Bcachefs patches, limiting TPM HMAC encryption to x86_64 by default, and a cpupower tool fix for AMD Zen 5 CPUs, among other fixes.
Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.10-rc2 announcement:
"One third driver fixes, one third filesystems, and one third "random leftovers".
The driver side is sound, networking, nvme, gpu and "misc". The filesystem fixes are mostly bcachefs, but there's some other noise in there too. And the random stuff is the usual mix of arch updates, core networking, seltftests, io_uring, header file fixes etc etc.
Nothing feels particularly odd, but rc2 is usually fairly small and people are only starting to find regressions."
Linux 6.10 stable should be out by mid-July. See the Linux 6.10 feature overview for a look at all of the exciting changes coming to this next kernel release.