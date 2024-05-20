Framework 13 & 16 Added To ChromeOS Platform Driver In Linux 6.10

The Framework 13 and Framework 16 AMD Ryzen powered laptops make use of an NPCX embedded controller that rely on the ChromeOS open-source embedded controller (EC) firmware. With the Linux 6.10 kernel the Chrome OS "cros_ec_lpc" driver is being extended to support these latest Framework upgradeable laptops.

The cros_ec_lpc is for leveraging the LPC interface of the Chrome OS Embedded Controller. Due to some subtle differences between the Framework 13 and Framework 16 AMD models compared to the conventional Chrome OS EC, some quirks needed to be added to the upstream driver for enabling these laptops.

Framework 16


The chrome-platform changes for Linux 6.10 add that Framework 13/16 AMD support for the Chrome OS EC driver.

Not part of this pull request but there is also work underway on supporting more of the Framework Laptop EC functionality under Linux. Additionally, published earlier this week is a ChromeOS EC LED driver for the Framework laptops to control the LED devices exposed by the embedded controller. Those changes though will be coming to a later kernel. Exciting times in any case especially with Coreboot adding the Framework Laptop and other recent milestones.
