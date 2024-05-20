Framework 13 & 16 Added To ChromeOS Platform Driver In Linux 6.10

The Framework 13 and Framework 16 AMD Ryzen powered laptops make use of an NPCX embedded controller that rely on the ChromeOS open-source embedded controller (EC) firmware. With the Linux 6.10 kernel the Chrome OS "cros_ec_lpc" driver is being extended to support these latest Framework upgradeable laptops.The cros_ec_lpc is for leveraging the LPC interface of the Chrome OS Embedded Controller. Due to some subtle differences between the Framework 13 and Framework 16 AMD models compared to the conventional Chrome OS EC, some quirks needed to be added to the upstream driver for enabling these laptops.