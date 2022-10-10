Linux 6.1 Brings Input Drivers For IBM Operation Panel & PINE64 Keyboard Case

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 October 2022 at 05:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Following the recent HID driver updates for Linux 6.1, the other input subsystem driver updates for this new kernel version have been submitted. The input driver updates this cycle range from supporting the optional PinePhone keyboard to a driver enabling the IBM Operation Panel used by some IBM servers.

IBM engineers contributed the new IBM Operational panel driver "ibm-panel" for Linux 6.1. This is an I2C-connected panel found on some of their servers that interfaces with the BMC / system service processor. The IBM Operation Panel has a few buttons and an LCD display for interacting with by server administrators. The new ibm-panel driver gets those buttons working so that the events can be used under Linux.


PINE64 Keyboard Case


The other notable new input driver with Linux 6.1 is the PinePhone keyboard driver. This driver is for supporting the keypad and MCU of the PinePhone (Pro) keyboard case. The PinePhone keyboard runs a fully open-source firmware and this keyboard case is an optional ~$50 accessory for this open-source Linux smartphone.

Meanwhile the existing XPad input driver has added support for more controllers and getting the Xbox One Elite paddles working> The newly-added controller support is for several different Wooting models, Hori Fighting Commander One, OneXPlayer, 8BitDo Pro 2, and various others outlined in that linked article.

The Synaptics RMI4 driver meanwhile has improvements to firmware update handling, another ID added to the Elan touchscreen driver, and other improvements/fixes to existing input drivers.

See this Git pull for all the details on the input driver changes for Linux 6.1.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.1 To Better Handle "Cheap Clone" Nintendo Controller Knockoffs
Linux 6.1 Change Aims To Auto-Detect Logitech HID++ High Resolution Scrolling Support
New Car & Flight Controller HID Drivers Ready To Race With Linux 6.1
Sound Open Firmware 2.3 Released With Support For AMD Rembrandt, Intel Raptor Lake
System76 Launches Redesigned Thelio Desktop
Dell Data Vault WMI Interface Reverse-Engineered For New Linux Sensor Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76's Pop!_OS COSMIC Desktop To Make Use Of Iced Rust Toolkit Rather Than GTK
Intel Laptop Users Should Avoid Linux 5.19.12 To Avoid Potentially Damaging The Display
Rust Infrastructure Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.1!
Debian Chooses A Reasonable, Common Sense Solution To Dealing With Non-Free Firmware
The Most Interesting New Features Of Linux 6.0
The Initial Rust Infrastructure Has Been Merged Into Linux 6.1
Debian 12 Switches To PipeWire & WirePlumber By Default With The GNOME Desktop
Btrfs Brings Some Great Performance Improvements With Linux 6.1