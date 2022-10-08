Linux 6.1 To Better Handle "Cheap Clone" Nintendo Controller Knockoffs

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 October 2022
The HID subsystem updates have been submitted for the ongoing linux 6.1 merge window of which there are several notable driver additions for bettering the hardware support on several fronts.

As mentioned in the title, Linux 6.1 will better support "cheap clone" Nintendo controllers. The Nintendo HID driver will now check the analog user calibration for the plausibility of it being accurate. Some "cheap clone" Nintendo controllers may report calibration values that are not possible like values of zero for min and max as well as the center value. In the case of being zeroed out, a divide by zero error in the kernel was happening with a cheap "GuliKit KingKong 2 controller". So the Nintendo HID driver with Linux 6.1 will make sure the calibration values are at least sane for better handling these knockoff controllers.


The GuliKit KingKong 2 is one of the controllers now to behave properly with Linux 6.1.


Notable with the HID subsystem updates for Linux 6.1 is the Logitech driver now trying to enable HID++ usage for all Logitech Bluetooth devices rather than relying on per-device white-listing. The Logitech driver with this kernel will also try to auto-detect Logitech HID++ high resolution scrolling support as another nice improvement.


The Logitech HID driver continues seeing nice improvements.


Linux 6.1 is also bringing new RC car and flight controller HID drivers this cycle. There is also UGEEv2 support within hid-uclogic for supporting the XP-PEN Deco Pro S and Parblo A610 PRO.

Rounding out the notable HID changes for Linux 6.1 are some preparatory patches around HID-BPF. The eBPF efforts for HID are coming together and Linux 6.1 does some preparations for enabling that in a future kernel version. The full list of HID feature patches for Linux 6.1 can be found via this pull request.
