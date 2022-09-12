Linux 6.1 To Have Working Support For Xbox Elite Paddles, Expanded Controller Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 12 September 2022 at 09:52 AM EDT. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
A number of improvements to the XPad input driver are slated to be included with the upcoming Linux 6.1 kernel to better handle the Microsoft Xbox controllers and other derivative designs.

First up, Linux 6.1 should bring working support for Xbox One Elite paddles. The paddle buttons with Linux 6.1 should now be working for the Xbox Elite as well as the Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers with various firmware revisions. Though some of the earliest firmware revisions are untested as of yet, so there still may be some quirks to address. The code also corrects handling for the Xbox Elite 1 controller and now properly suppresses paddle inputs when using a custom profile slot.


More details on this Xbox One Elite paddles support via this commit now part of the Linux input subsystem's "next" branch ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window.

Another patch to the XPad driver with input's next branch adds more supported controllers to the driver with the necessary IDs. The newly-added devices for the XPad driver include:

- Wooting One
- Wooting One (Legacy)
- Wooting Two
- Wooting Two (Legacy)
- Wooting Lekker
- Wooting Two HE
- Wooting 60HE (AVR)
- Wooting 60HE (ARM)
- Hori Fighting Commander ONE
- Bigben Interactive DAIJA Arcade Stick
- Hori Fighting Commander ONE (Xbox 360/PC Mode)
- OneXPlayer Gamepad
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller fox Xbox

Also queued into input-next is a patch for the XPad driver to avoid breaking the Microsoft Xbox 360 wireless controller support after system suspend.

The Linux 6.1 merge window opens up next month while the stable kernel release will be out around the end of the calendar year.
2 Comments
Related News
Aquacomputer High Flow Next To Be Supported With Linux 6.1
MGLRU Linux Performance Looking Very Good For OpenWrt Router Use
Short-Lived ASUS Sensors Linux Driver Being Removed In Favor Of Better Alternative
UEFI 2.10 + ACPI 6.5 Specifications Released With Updates For CXL, LoongArch, RISC-V
Linux 6.1 HID Changes Accumulating: More Tablets, Intel Meteor Lake ISH Support
More ASUS ROG Laptop Improvements Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.1
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Past Time To Stop Using egrep & fgrep Commands, Per GNU grep 3.8
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
Richard Stallman Announces GNU C Language Reference Manual
Fedora 39 Looks To Use DNF5 By Default For Better Performance & Improved User Experience
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Desktop Improvements, NetworkManager, Picamera2
OpenWrt 22.03 Released With Updated Firewall, Support For 180+ New Devices
Ubuntu Talks Up Its GNOME Dynamic Triple Buffering Support In 22.04/22.10
Linux 6.1 Default Kernel Config To Warn At Boot Of W+X Mappings