Linux 4.14 LTS Reaches End-Of-Life After Six Years
Linux 4.14 debuted at the end of 2017 with exciting features at the time like AMD Vega improvements, working on the since-failed Intel Cannonlake graphics, Zstd compression support, and more. The kernel has advanced a heck of a lot since then and Linux 6.7 recently debuted. It's now time that Linux 4.14 LTS has been declared end-of-life.
Linux 4.14 has been maintained since late 2017 as a Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel. But with today's release of Linux 4.14.336 it's the final point release of the series. Greg Kroah-Hartman noted in the 4.14.336 announcement:
"I'm announcing the release of the 4.14.336 kernel. This is the LAST 4.14.y kernel to be released. It is now officially end-of-life. Do NOT use this kernel version anymore, please move to a newer one, as shown on the kernel.org releases page.
All users of the 4.14 kernel series must upgrade. But then, move to a newer release. If you are stuck at this version due to a vendor requiring it, go get support from that vendor for this obsolete kernel tree, as that is what you are paying them for :)"
Just a handful of bug fixes made it into this final Linux 4.14 LTS point release.
The kernels still maintained by upstream Linux as part of the long-term series is Linux 4.19, 5.4, 5.10, 5.15, 6.1, and most recently 6.6 as the 2023 LTS kernel. Linux 4.19 will be reaching end-of-life at the end of this year, 5.4 EOL in 2025, and then the rest at the end of 2026 as part of shortening up the long-term support duration.
