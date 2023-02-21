Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Linus Torvalds practical advice on Git merges comes down to: "if you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT. It's really that simple. There is absolutely *NEVER* an excuse for merges without explaining why those merges exist."
The lack of a message explaining this merge fired up Linus Torvalds.
Below is the Git and Linux kernel creator's commentary posted a short time ago to the LKML in response to the hardening pull request.
So I've pulled this, but while looking at it, I see commit 5c0f220e1b2d ("Merge branch 'for-linus/hardening' into for-next/hardening").
And that one-liner shortlog part is literally the whole commit message.
I've said this before, and apparently I need to say this again: if you cannot be bothered to explain *WHY* a merge exists, then that merge is buggy garbage by definition.
This really should be a rule that every single developer should take to heart. I'm not just putting random words together in a random order.
I repeat: if you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT.
It's really that simple. There is absolutely *NEVER* an excuse for merges without explaining why those merges exist.
In this case, I really think that merge should not have existed at all, and the lack of explanation is because there *IS* no explanation for it.
But if there was a reason for it, then just state it, dammit, and make that merge commit look sensible.
Because right now it just looks entirely pointless. And I literally *detest* pointless merges. They only make the history look worse and harder to read.
It ended up being that the merge was of fixes for the prior Linux 6.2 cycle but the developer involved will work to express it more clearly in the future.