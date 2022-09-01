LibreOffice's Little-Used OpenCL Support Enjoys Some Code Cleaning

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 1 September 2022 at 06:03 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
Back in 2013 when AMD was pushing their Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) they joined The Document Foundation and wanted to make use of OpenCL acceleration within this open-source office suite. Shortly thereafter they added many OpenCL functions to LibreOffice but now a decade later it seems to be of little use but at least this week thanks to a Collabora engineer there has been some OpenCL code cleaning for this free software office suite.

AMD's HSA efforts never panned out as envisioned and OpenCL adoption sadly never took off on the Linux desktop. AMD also is no longer on The Document Foundation's Advisory Board. GPU OpenCL usage within LibreOffice has shown potential when dealing with massive Calc spreadsheets in particular but most Linux desktop distributions at least still don't ship with OpenCL support out-of-the-box and for the likes of AMD's open-source driver, since the HSA days they abandoned using the Gallium3D "Clover" OpenCL state tracker and now require the ROCm driver stack for OpenCL. Likewise, the Intel preference these days is also with their Compute-Runtime stack that isn't widely packaged and shipped as another barrier to widespread OpenCL use on the Linux desktop.

The OpenCL code remains within LibreOffice but rarely hear it talked about or see code activity around it. This week though there has been some OpenCL commits to LibreOffice Git. Luboš Luňák of Collabora has been doing a bit of code cleaning to the OpenCL paths.

He's been rewriting some code, removing the OpenCL CONVERT() implementation, dropping "stupid" idea of code for strings in OpenCL, and some optimizing.


LibreOffice rarely sees OpenCL improvements but has been seeing some work this week.


While I would love for OpenCL to finally see broader adoption on the desktop, I'm not holding my breath for a resurgence for OpenCL compute within this open-source office suite.
2 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice Working On New Gestures Support
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
Loongson Adds LoongArch Support To LibreOffice
LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 Available For Testing This Latest Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.4 Beta Now Available With Performance Improvements, WebP Support
LibreOffice Working On Advanced Diagram SmartArt Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux
PostgreSQL Optimizes Performance & Lower Memory Management Overhead