LibreOffice 7.6 Beta Available For This Excellent Open-Source Office Suite

Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 14 June 2023 at 01:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LIBREOFFICE
Ahead of the stable release being planned for August, today marks the availability of LibreOffice 7.6 Beta 1 for those wanting to help in testing this leading open-source, cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice continues to be one of the best free alternatives to Microsoft Office. With LibreOffice 7.6, this open-source office suite is becoming even better. LibreOffice 7.6 changes include bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements.

LibreOffice 7.6 Beta 1


More details on the changes building up for LibreOffice 7.6 can be found via the work-in-progress release notes. LibreOffice 7.6.0 is aiming for its stable release between 14 to 20 August.

LibreOffice 7.6 Beta 1 Writer word processor


Downloads and more details on the LibreOffice 7.6 beta 1 release via qa.blog.documentfoundation.org.
1 Comment
Related News
LibreOffice 7.6 Alpha 1 Available For This Leading Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.5 Released With Improved Dark Mode, Better PDF Exporting
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
LibreOffice 7.5 RC1 Available For Testing This Leading Free Software Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.5 Beta Brings Better Dark/High-Contrast Theming, Improved PDF Export
LibreOffice 7.5 Alpha Released For Testing - Better Dark & High Contrast Theme Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support