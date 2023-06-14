LibreOffice 7.6 Beta Available For This Excellent Open-Source Office Suite

Ahead of the stable release being planned for August, today marks the availability of LibreOffice 7.6 Beta 1 for those wanting to help in testing this leading open-source, cross-platform office suite.LibreOffice continues to be one of the best free alternatives to Microsoft Office. With LibreOffice 7.6, this open-source office suite is becoming even better. LibreOffice 7.6 changes include bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements.

More details on the changes building up for LibreOffice 7.6 can be found via the work-in-progress release notes . LibreOffice 7.6.0 is aiming for its stable release between 14 to 20 August.